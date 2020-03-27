Tri-Cities man celebrates 100th birthday despite Coronavirus diagnosis

RICHLAND,WA- As more positive Coronavirus cases are being reported in Benton and Franklin counties, people are learning that they have the virus.

One of those new cases is an elderly man named George Jenkins who lives at Bonaventure Senior Living. There are now nine positive cases from that living center where the first death in the Tri-Cities occurred. Jenkins a veteran of three wars World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War received his results on Thursday.

"He has been sick but he is much better now a couple days ago he was still feeling pretty ill but yesterday and today he was feeling quite good," said Kevin Adamson who is Jenkins stepson .

Despite receiving his test results on Thursday Jenkins was celebrating on Friday. That is because he reached a major life milestone and turned 100 years old.

"He received some kind of tray from a bakery or something from someone and he said he had eaten way too much of it,"said Adamson. "He also told me he stayed up until 12:30 last night to celebrate his birthday to make sure he made it and he drank a big glass of water in celebration."

Jenkins is still answering phone calls from family members wishing him happy birthday. His family is confident that he will pull through and that they will be able to celebrate his 101st birthday next year together.