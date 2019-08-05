Tri-Cities man injured after possible shooting in Hermiston

HERMISTON, OR- Hermiston Police are investigating reports of shots fired that left a man injured Monday night.

Police say a man suffered non life threatening injuries possibly from one or two shots. They say this happened in the area of W. Cherry Avenue and NW 2nd Street just before 7:00 p.m.

The man has been identified as being from the Tri-Cities. Officers will continue to investigate throughout the night.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information is available to us.