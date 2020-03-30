Tri-Cities man makes music on Facebook for others self quarantining

PASCO,WA-  As people are ordered to social distance, individuals across the country are trying to find ways to stay in touch with their loved ones even though they can't meet face to face. Kevin Vowels, a Tri-Cities native is trying to keep that social interaction with his mom who is currently quarantined in Spokane. He isn't doing it with a face to face conversation but through his music

"I was video chatting with my mom while I was over at my sister's house because she lives in Spokane and we were all quarantined so she couldn't come to visit," said Vowels. "She always liked to listen to me play music so she told me to put one song a day on Facebook."

What started as a singular post has morphed into multiple. Most of the songs are originally written by Vowels. This not only helps Vowels practice his craft but also provides a bit of entertainment for people stuck at home.
 
"It's amazing you know music changed my life," said Vowels. "For me to be able to give that back through music to other people you know it's amazing."
 
Numerous amounts of people have engaged with Vowels' posts liking, commenting and sharing them to their own walls. For Vowels it isn't about the social media engagement it is about making people's day brighter. 

"Being able to have time and sit and write music and give that back to other people, who are stuck at home who maybe can't write or play music," said Vowels. "They can still get the joy of hearing it once I am done it's just kind of my way of giving back to people."

