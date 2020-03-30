Tri-Cities man makes music on Facebook for others self quarantining

PASCO,WA- As people are ordered to social distance, individuals across the country are trying to find ways to stay in touch with their loved ones even though they can't meet face to face. Kevin Vowels, a Tri-Cities native is trying to keep that social interaction with his mom who is currently quarantined in Spokane. He isn't doing it with a face to face conversation but through his music
"I was video chatting with my mom while I was over at my sister's house because she lives in Spokane and we were all quarantined so she couldn't come to visit," said Vowels. "She always liked to listen to me play music so she told me to put one song a day on Facebook."
"Being able to have time and sit and write music and give that back to other people, who are stuck at home who maybe can't write or play music," said Vowels. "They can still get the joy of hearing it once I am done it's just kind of my way of giving back to people."