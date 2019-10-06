KENNEWICK, WA- A Tri-Cities man is getting a documentary made about his life that will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Part of Jesse Retana story is that he was kidnapped and tortured by the cartel after trying to get his son back from Mexico.

"The things that happened to me while I was over in Mexcio were pretty bad," said Retana.

Retana was eventually let go by the cartel after he was assisted by the United States and the Pasco Police Department. A director then met Retana's mom and after hearing of his story that director was determined to let the world know about what Retana went through.

"As soon as I told her about everything that happened in my life in Tri-Cities and what was going on over there in Mexico she just lost her breath and she was like we are going to turn this into a documentary drama movie," said Retana.

Retana is excited for the movie's release. He hopes that the movie will give people a look at what happened to him. He also hopes it could help people who may be going through something similar.

"Well right now it still feels like a dream," said Retana. "It is shocking to me because it feels so unreal but I am excited because I know so many people here I grew up with a lot of people here and I would like to put Tri-Cities on the map."