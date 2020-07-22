Tri-Cities mayors discuss developmental projects in 2020 State of Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA- The Tri-Cities four mayors participated in the annual State of Tri-Cities event Wednesday.

All four mayors gave recaps of what each city had experienced this past year as well as future plans each city would like to do. Some of those plans featured updates on current developmental projects and future development projects.

In Kennewick, the projects they are focusing on are developing the Southridge area, the Vista Field redevelopment, connecting the waterfront to downtown and urban growth expansion south of I-82.

"These projects are shaping the future of our region both in the center of the Tri-Cities and along our historic waterfront," said Kennewick mayor Don Britain.

In Pasco their projects are centered around the city's expansion. A two decade long project, the Lewis St. Overpass, has one more hurdle which is the approval from BNSF Railroad before the process of constructing the overpass can begin.

The city also has plans of revitalizing Peanuts Plaza and the Farmers Market downtown. To further help the expanding city, two new fire stations are coming to Pasco. One is currently being constructed on Sandifur Pkwy. and the other will begin construction on Court St. soon.

"These new facilities along with other improvements will make sure the city maintains it’s favorable community fire rating of class three, which has lowered homeowner and business insurance for many in Pasco," said Pasco mayor Saul Martinez.

In Richland the Duportail Bridge will open up in mid-October. Richland mayor Ryan Lukson also talked about the findings from their Downtown Connectivity Study. He cited the most popular recommendation from citizens was a one way couplet, which could allow for on street parking, wider sidewalks, landscape buffers and bike lanes. The city first needs to identify funding as well as a few other steps before they can begin this project.

"When completed this project will make Richland's downtown and waterfront the envy of the entire region," said Lukson.

In West Richland the Belmont Business District will receive two new business an Erkee's gas station and a Firehouse Subs. West Richland mayor Brent Gerry said both business will put in permits this year so they can begin construction next year. In addition the new West Richland Police Department is expected to open at the end of next year. Gerry says the process in which the police department will be built is both cost effective and efficient.

"This facility will be constructed through a design build process which brings the architects, engineers and contractors together and produces a much better product at a lower cost than under the traditional bid process," said Gerry.