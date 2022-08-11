Tri-cities meth trafficker sentenced to 10 years after DEA finds Santa Muerte shrine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kennewick man Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, has been sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to two counts of methamphetamine distribution.
DEA Tri-Cities and the METRO Drug Task Force labeled Gonzalez as a pound-level meth trafficker in Tri-Cities in September 2021. Some of his meetings had been recorded, plus two buys where around two pounds of meth were sold, according to court documents.
Gonzalez has two young children, and one was reportedly with him while he sold meth to the DEA source. Court documents say his Kennewick home was searched by the DEA, who found cocaine, money laundering ledgers, three guns and nearly $15,000.
Agents found items around a Santa Muerte shrine, which is “commonly associated with drug trafficking,” according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref.
The case was investigated by the DEA Tri-Cities Task Force and the Kennewick, Pasco and Richland Police departments. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Van Marter.
“This case involved both largescale methamphetamine distribution as well [as] the possession of several firearms in furtherance of Mr. [Gonzalez’s] drug-trafficking organization,” said Waldref. “Today’s sentence removes Mr. [Gonzalez] from our community for 10 years and reiterates the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s commitment to vigorously prosecute those who distribute poison in Eastern Washington.”
