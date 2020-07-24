TRI-CITIES, WA- Museums aren't able to open in the state of Washington until Phase 3 of the state's re-opening plan.

Some museums in the Tri-Cities are having to learn how to adjust without some of their sources of income. The East Benton County Historical Society Museum has to especially find ways to deal with no patrons.

"Just in admissions alone and some of things that I anticipated, we are down probably close to $10,000," said Christy Watts who is the museums Administrator.

Other sources of funding such as donations are few and far between. The museum says they have received limited donations since the shutdown.

"Because of these uncertain financial times the donations have slowed down quite a bit," said Watts. "We are very fortunate because we do have a small savings, so we have been able to operate using that fund."

That savings has been used to pay business expenses for the museum. Watt's who is the lone employee has been able to pay for her salary through several grants she has received.

Another museum dealing with the shutdown is the Pasco Aviation Museum. The museum is run by unpaid volunteers. This has helped limit some of the expenses for the museum but still not being to able to have patrons doesn't help.

"It definitely hurts the museum not to have the public coming out," said Malin Bergstrom, the museum's Volunteer Board President. "We get phone calls on a regular basis asking if we are open or when we are going to re-open."

The museum has been given a rent deferment by the airport which allows them to postpone their rent . They are hopeful the airport gives them rent forgiveness, so they can use that savings to help make the museum better.

"We have been very blessed we have been very conservative with the funding and the donations that we have received, so we will be able to pay the rent if it isn’t forgiven," said Bergstrom. "That just means the money will go to rent instead of displays or more renovations to the building."

Both museums feel they will be able to withstand their losses and stay open once people can return. Other museums across the country aren't as confident. According to a poll from the American Alliance of Museums one-third of the museums across the country aren't sure if they will be able to survive if the shutdown were to continue for another 16 months.