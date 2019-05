RICHLAND,WA- Wake Up Nation is an organization that helps promote leadership for teens across the Tri-Cities. The organization not only hosts many motivational speeches but also pays to send teens to camps.

Now the organization is looking to help more teens in the Tri-Cities by hosting an event to raise money against teen suicide. The event will be hosted at the Tap & Barrel bar at 8 p.m. Saturday and the proceeds raised will go towards combating teen suicide.