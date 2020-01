RICHLAND, WA- Hundreds of brave polar plungers took the plunge into the Columbia River, all for a good cause.

Tri-Cities Polar Plunge 2020 raised about $120,000 for Special Olympics Washington through sponsorships and donations Saturday afternoon.

The amount raised surpassed the $80,000 goal, and nearly doubles what the event brought in last year.

Over 420 jumpers from students, to even law enforcement officers made the jump to support the cause and donate.



The money raised for the event will go toward the Special Olympics athletes for the games coming up this fall.

The organization is still accepting donations through February.