TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Local police departments have partnered with the ARC of the Tri-Cities to promote public safety services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Richland, Pasco and Kennewick police department's are adopting the Project Guardian program used by Yakima Police. ARC of the Tri-Cities learned of the program in Yakima and reached out to local law enforcement agencies to get it started in the Tri-Cities.
Project Guardian is a voluntary program that allows families with developmentally disabled persons to register with their local law enforcement agency.
The registration process includes a photo, home address, emergency contact information, and any additional information that will equip law enforcement officers with useful information for identification and situation de-escalation methods according to a law enforcement press release announcing the program.
The Arc is co-sponsoring the program by purchasing Project Guardian stickers for clients’ homes and vehicles, alerting officers that their records database might have additional helpful information.
Tri-City residents can learn more about Project Guardian and register their loved ones through the Kennewick, Pasco or Richland Police.
