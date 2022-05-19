TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
The Tri-Cities Pride Festival is back in-person this year, with a week of events leading up to the family-friendly festival. This year’s theme is “V.I.S.I.B.L.E.;” at pride everyone is Valid, Included, Seen, Important, Beautiful, Loved and Empowered.
“Pride is a chance to take up space, out loud and in public, to see each other, to support each other, to lift each other up, and to validate each other,” said the festival secretary, Amanda. “Pride is also a time to remember everyone that fought and participated in doing all these things before us, and to do what we can to make things better for all those that will follow us.”
The festival will feature live entertainment including the spoken word, lawn games, booths and raffle prizes at the Pasco Volunteer Park from noon to 4 p.m. on June 4.
Moonshot Brewing will host a Kick-Off on May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Out and About will have a drag show for all ages on June 1 from 8 to 10 p.m.
The Arts Foundation of the Mid-Columbia will host a Love Loud Pride Art show at the Eastside Equestrian Center from 7 to 10 p.m. on June 2.
The Arts Foundation of the Mid-Columbia will also host its annual GLOW Skate from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. at the Richland Rollarena Skating Center on June 3. After, there will be a drag show at the Uptown Theater featuring Bitter Betty from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
“Pride is being courageous in living life as your true, authentic self while also creating a space where you don’t need to be courageous to be your true, authentic self,” said Amanda. “You can just be. Be seen. Be loved. And be celebrated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.