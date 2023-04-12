TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Tri-Cities Pride Festival is back on for 2023 and will be held on July 8.
The festival had been cancelled this year due to a structural reorganization by Tri-Cities Pride, until Rural Americans United, a Washington state political action committee, agreed to a one year agreement to promote the festival, which will be rebranded as Tri Pride 2023.
The exact time and location of Tri Pride 2023 is not being released at this time due to safety concerns according to an RAU press release announcing the event.
“With the growing attacks on the LGBT+ community, increasing violence against the LGBT+ community, and silence from community leaders thereby giving tacit approval to this hate, it was more important than ever to remind everyone that the LGBT community is strong and hate has no place in our communities," said Doug White, CEO of Rural Americans United.
