RICHLAND, WA - Many different organizations throughout the Tri-Cities will be putting on numerous events from now until the fall to recognize the 75th anniversary of the Manhattan Project and Hanford.

Hanford's B Reactor, the world's first ever full-scale nuclear reactor, went "critical" for the first time on September 26th, 1944.

The Hanford Site was made by 50,000 men and women from across the country.

You can find the series of events here: http://www.hanford75th.com/

The first event is the Tri-Cities Geo-Coin Challenge that starts Friday, June 27th and ends on the 29th.