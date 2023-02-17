TRI-CITES, Wash. -
The Regional Home and Garden Show starts Friday February 17 at 10am. The show is on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with tickets allowing access inside for all three days.
Tickets can be purchased a the door and are $8 or $5 with a nonperishable food donation which will be given to the salvation army.
The event will have seminars to attend that will show things like how to take care of rose bushes, trim trees or even make the perfect yard.
