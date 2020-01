KENNEWICK, WA - Locally owned and operated Roasters Coffee raised and donated $3,450 for Community Giving Day.

The Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, and West Richland Roasters locations donated all profits from every drink sold on Monday, Jan. 6, to the Responding to Autism Center.

The company said in a news release: "We at Roasters extend a huge amount of appreciation to our regular customers and all those visiting our locations that helped donate to this great local organization."