TRI-CITIES, WA- With Benton and Franklin counties moving to a Modified Phase 1, many businesses have been able to expand their business or re-open. Two of those businesses are restaurants and hair salons.
Restaurants are allowed to have outdoor patio seating. They can have up to 50 percent capacity in that outdoor seating area. For some restaurants this is a way to get back customers that may have left to neighboring counties who are in Phase 2.
"We have actually done fairly good takeout business but the last couple of weeks have been a little challenging because of course a lot of customers can go down to Umatilla County and over to Walla Walla County," said Tom Floyd the owner of Barley's BrewHub. "So this is really great that we were able to open before the holiday weekend."
Hair salons are also limited capacity like restaurants. They can only have 25 percent capacity. For some salons that means limiting how many clients they can take and rotating staff on a limited schedule meaning some stylists come in on certain days and others another day.
"We want to make sure that we are ready and we want to make sure that we do things correctly and we want to make sure our clients, our staff are safe," said Daya Cuillier the owner of Creations Salon & Spa.
Another precaution Creations is doing is taking temperatures of clients and staff before they enter the building. They also plan on using gloves and disposable capes. Despite the extra precautions and limited people allowed inside they are excited to get back to work.
"I just can't wait even though it's a smaller buzz there will be a buzz in the salon all that activity it is just going to be awesome," said Cuillier.