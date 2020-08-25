TRI-CITIES, WA- New construction seems to be popping up all over and as more people move in, fire departments across the Tri-Cites are preparing by adding more fire stations.

Over six new fire stations are in construction throughout Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco. A few are still in the planning stages or almost completed.

As the Tri-Cities population grows fire departments are needing to keep up with it and being able to build new fire stations around each city helps them get on a scene faster.

Ben Shearer, with the Pasco Fire Department said since he started 30 years ago he has seen a huge increase in calls all over the city.

"More houses, more businesses, more people means more 9-11 calls and we have to have the personnel to be able to handle that," Shearer said.

The Pasco Fire Department is in construction on two new fire stations. One replacing an old station and the other helping to add new administration abilities. He said with each new fire station they map out what location would be best serve the city and its residents.

"We track all of our calls by location in the city and so we are not only tracking what is going on now, but the growth of the city as they happen. We are tracking those trends to see what areas are going to be the highest call volumes," Shearer said.

For the new location of Fire Station 83 on Road 68 and Sandifur, he said this station will help them reach that area in their target response time of six minutes.

"We have six minutes from when the tone comes in to when we respond on scene if we can put stations in locations where we don't have to go through stoplights and around traffic it makes it much better," Shearer said.

Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael said they are adding building two new fire stations and said each will have better resources and help cut response times.

"With life critical incidents, cardiac arrests and major fires time matters so we always try to make sure we can build them in a location that we can get to the locations we need to get to quickly," Michael said.

Michael said that each of the existing fire stations in Kennewick need an update as many are roughly 30 to 40 years old and do not have the needed space.

"These buildings that we are constructing today are going to last well into the next 40-50 years I think we will be well-positioned for what's to come," Michael said.

Michael and Shearer say not only will each of their new stations have more space, but will also be able to provide more resources for neighboring cities.

"When some of our partner agencies like Pasco are able to add some enhancements when the system gets busy, we are sharing resources back and forth all of the time," Michael said.

"Every city does what they can to support their own city, but we also are here for each other. By all of us keeping up with our own growth that means we are not going to be relying on those other cities to help us out when emergencies are happening," Shearer said.

New Kennewick Fire Station Locations:

- 6941 West Grand Ridge Boulevard

- Bob Olsen Parkway in Southridge Area

New Pasco Fire Station Locations:

- 7510 Sandifur Parkway

- Road 48 and Court Street

- Road 100 area (In The Early Stages)

New Richland Fire Station Locations:

- Jadwin Avenue and Coast Street

- Battelle Boulevard and Port of Benton Boulevard

New West Richland Fire Station Location:

- Benton County Fire District 4 station on Keene Road (almost completed)

Each project is expected to be completed by 2021, but some may be pushed back due to the pandemic.