Tri Cities shelters combat homelessness

Tri Cities, WA - A recent study suggests homelessness has increased in the Tri Cities. It's called the Point in Time Count, and its done every year by the Washington State Department of Commerce and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The study gives a one-night snapshot of people experiencing homelessness throughout the state.

The study says there is about a three percent decline in total number of people experiencing homelessness statewide, while half of counties posted increases.

However, the data also suggests homelessness increased in the Tri Cities by 35 percent since last year. But it also shows a 41 percent decrease in unsheltered homelessness, meaning there are more homeless people being served in our local shelters than there are on the streets.

One of those shelters is the Pasco Union Gospel Mission.

Jeff StClair first came to the UGM men's facility about two months ago. He has struggled with homelessness through a nearly forty year battle with drug addiction.

"You know, when your friends are done with you, and your family's done with you, that's pretty low. So, this place has given me my last chance," StClair said.

Now leading by example at UGM, Jeff is taking on classes to earn school credit and become a chaplain. UGM not only feeds and shelters anyone who comes through its doors through their rescue ministry, but it also provides health care, counseling, and classes to help its residents start a new life through its recovery and restoration programs.

Executive director Andrew Porter felt the need to dedicate his own life to the cause after experiencing homelessness himself.

"In the 1980's I spent some years homeless myself. I was addicted to drugs and alcohol and got clean in 1990. Then I started a street ministry over in Seattle," Porter said.

UGM has two shelters—one for men and one for women and children.

In Kennewick, A New Start in Life is another center making a difference for people like Katie Smith, who became homeless when she was in high school.

"I went through a really rough background as a kid, and it led to me being homeless at a point in time. And because I didn't have any family or friends and I was too old to be adopted, I kind of ended up being one of the homeless people," Smith said.

With ANSIL's help, she not only found a place to live, but also a job. She will be returning to school in the fall.

ANSIL gives shelter to young adults ranging from 18 to 24-years-old. It consists of three different programs: a high school completion program for homeless youth, a transitional housing program, and a service center for the general homeless population or anyone in need regardless of financial or living status including food, laundry, showers, clothing, and even haircuts. Participants attend case management, and classes to help develop leadership, independence and life skills.

ANSIL and UGM rely on us to keep them running. They both encourage anyone to donate what they can, whether that be money, food or clothing items, or even just your time to volunteer. You can visit ANSIL's website here, and UGM's website here for more information.