TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) have once again partnered to offer $30,000 in grants to local small businesses through the Small Business Incentive Program (SBIP).

This year, winners will select from one of three COVID-19 Relief Packages valued at $1,000:

Retrofit Grant – For the installation of new safety equipment, and/or modifying existing facilities with plexiglass, hand washing stations, no-touch doors, walk-up windows, etc.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Screening Tools Grant – for the purchase of masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, thermometers, etc.

Rent Assistance Grant – For rent due directly to the applicant’s landlord

Following is the eligibility criteria for the Small Business Incentive Program:

The applicant must be an established small business and a member of the Tri-City Regional Chamber.

Non-members that have been in business at least 18 months may still qualify for the program upon joining the Regional Chamber prior to the application deadline.

The applicant must be organized as a for-profit business

Applications must be complete

Applicants must have 30 or fewer full-time equivalent employees and annual revenue less than $3,000,000.

Funds must be used toward purchases made after August 12, 2020

Small Business Incentive Program applications will be accepted from 8 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 through 5 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020. In an effort to provide value and streamline the process during this challenging time, qualifying applications will be numbered and entered into a drawing. 30 winners will be selected at random during the drawing on August 12 at 1:30 pm. The drawing will be broadcast live over Zoom.

Members must apply for a grant through the online application form. Printed applications will not be accepted. Applications must submitted by 5 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020.