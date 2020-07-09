TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce and Washington River Protection Solutions (WRPS) have once again partnered to offer $30,000 in grants to local small businesses through the Small Business Incentive Program (SBIP).
This year, winners will select from one of three COVID-19 Relief Packages valued at $1,000:
- Retrofit Grant – For the installation of new safety equipment, and/or modifying existing facilities with plexiglass, hand washing stations, no-touch doors, walk-up windows, etc.
- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Screening Tools Grant – for the purchase of masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, thermometers, etc.
- Rent Assistance Grant – For rent due directly to the applicant’s landlord
Following is the eligibility criteria for the Small Business Incentive Program:
- The applicant must be an established small business and a member of the Tri-City Regional Chamber.
- Non-members that have been in business at least 18 months may still qualify for the program upon joining the Regional Chamber prior to the application deadline.
- The applicant must be organized as a for-profit business
- Applications must be complete
- Applicants must have 30 or fewer full-time equivalent employees and annual revenue less than $3,000,000.
- Funds must be used toward purchases made after August 12, 2020
Small Business Incentive Program applications will be accepted from 8 am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 through 5 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020. In an effort to provide value and streamline the process during this challenging time, qualifying applications will be numbered and entered into a drawing. 30 winners will be selected at random during the drawing on August 12 at 1:30 pm. The drawing will be broadcast live over Zoom.
Members must apply for a grant through the online application form. Printed applications will not be accepted. Applications must submitted by 5 pm on Friday, July 31, 2020.
The Small Business Incentive Program was launched in 2011. Since its inception, the program has presented 300 grants to small businesses, totaling $270,000. The program is designed to strengthen and support small businesses in the Tri-Cities.