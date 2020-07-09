TRI-CITIES, WA - Visit Tri-Cities (VTC) has once again leveraged the power of music to promote the importance of social distancing and face coverings when it comes to Tri-Cities’ public health and safely re-opening the local economy during the pandemic.
Visit Tri-Cities staff repurposed “The Distance” by 1990s alt-rock band Cake for the nostalgia inducing satire song “Social Distance”, featuring the VTC team demonstrating COVID-19 prevention practices such as social distancing and wearing face coverings. In addition, the parody encourages the community to limit gatherings and frequently wash hands.
The video is available via Visit Tri-Cities’ YouTube channel, https://youtu.be/9OVDzRff5o4
To learn more about Visit Tri-Cities, visit VisitTri-Cities.com.