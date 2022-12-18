TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
For the 26th year, the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association hosts it's Christmas Concert at the Bethel Church.
Several steel drums and Marimba Bands were there to play some holiday music while people had the opportunity to walk around a bake sale full of holiday treats.
Two high school steel drummers performed at today's concert and tell us about how they prepare for the show.
"Honestly we put in a lot of work into learning the Christmas songs I mean we only really play them for the specific performance," says one student, "It's really nice to be able to you know put all this hard work into these songs and being able to finally like show everyone you know we do double practices. We put a lot of time throughout the week to make sure we nail it for the concert so it is a good satisfying feeling to have those doing for the concert."
People attending had the opportunity to purchase some last minute Christmas gifts and participate in the wide selection of auction baskets for sale.
