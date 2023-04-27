RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-Cities Steel Band Association will be awarded at the 21st annual American Business Awards® in New York on June 13.
Michele York's website and marketing efforts in support of the Tri-Cities Steel Band Association are the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the support staffer of the year category.
“Tri-Cities Steel Band Marketing has a great use of metrics, especially Facebook and Instagram stats," said the Judging Panel for the award. "Best of all, wonderful to hear about increased enrollment.”
The Tri-Cities Steel Band Association is a Richland based nonprofit that promotes music throughout the Mid-Columbia through education and musical performances according to a press release announcing their award.
The association currently offers steel drum and marimba classes for 4th grade and older and registration is now open for summer camps for students entering 4th grade or higher.
