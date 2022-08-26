Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand

TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget.
Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand during peak summertime use.
The systems store water during the winter when demand isn't as high.
Then the water stays available during peak usage times in the summer when people need it for things like laundry and watering lawns.
Pasco and West Richland have aquifer storage and recovery projects that started recently. With West Richland's in the second of five phases it's expected to be completed in 2025.
The Washington state department of ecology recently projected aquifers at higher levels have a potential to go down by 25% over the next ten years.
The department makes a forecast every five years, looking at water supply and demand.
"We look to the forecast to help us prepare for plausible changes in water management and the good thing is again this was looking at twenty to fifty years so there's time to make adjustments as we go," said Melissa Downes from the Washington State Department of Ecology.
One of the adjustments being made is the aquifer storage and recovery systems.
