RICHLAND, Wash.-
September is National Suicide Prevention Month and the Kadlec Population Community Health Collaboration wants people to remember the new national 988 suicide prevention hotline.
Tri-Cities Together, a community-wide campaign to raise awareness for suicide prevention, kicked off at Kadlec on Wednesday, with the goal of sharing positive mental health messages and resources.
"We want to make it normal to talk about mental health. When people are in crisis we want them to know there's a number they can call and people they can reach out to," said Richard Meadows, Chief Medical Officer, Kadlec Clinic.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and in need of support, please call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
