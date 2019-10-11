TRI-CITIES WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S SET FOR OCT. 13
Event raises critically needed funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.
WHAT: Hundreds of area residents will gather together in Kennewick on Sunday, October 13 for the annual Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Last year, this inspiring event raised $93,785 to fight Alzheimer’s disease and provide care and support programs for local families.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise critically needed funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. Participants honor their loved ones and those in our community who’ve been impacted by Alzheimer’s during a poignant Promise Garden Ceremony, followed by a 2-mile walk. This is a family and pet friendly event, and the walk route is fully accessible. It is free to attend; however, participants who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt.
WHEN:
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 p.m..Registration
1:30 p.m.Opening ceremony
2:00 p.m.Walk begins
WHERE: Columbia Park Bandshell, Highway 240 & Columbia River, Kennewick, WA 99336
HOW: Register today at alz.org/walk or 800.272.3900
WEBSITE: act.alz.org/tri-cities