TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Columbia Park had a lot more than just the usual activities over the weekend. The community came together at the Tri-Cities Walk to End Alzheimer's Event.
The event had a goal of raising money to help those directly affected. The goal, $160,000. The goal is to come together and donate to find a solutions.
Hanford cheerleaders and the Tri-City Americans attended the event to show their support, helping the community in any way possible.
Kay Lehmann tells us, "I'm just blessed and grateful for the help from everyone."
If you or anyone you know is dealing with Alzheimer's or Dementia and need additional help, support and resources, you can find more by visiting the Tri-Cities Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association at the home office located in Richland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.