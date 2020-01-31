KENNEWICK, WA - A local woman became a surprise single mom two years ago. Believe it or not, she went to a hospital with back and stomach pain and left with a newborn baby.

"I thought I had a kidney stone and it wasn't a kidney stone," said Jenna Forsythe with a laugh.

That was back in February 2018. Jenna was 31 then and living with friends.

"I get to the ER and they're running a bunch of tests. They keep asking me 'is there a chance you could be pregnant,' and I'm like 'no, I've had my cycle every month, I've been normal,'" said Jenna.

Turns out, not only was she pregnant... she was in labor. While this is rare - it's called a cryptic or stealth pregnancy - it does happen. Jenna says she didn't even believe in them before that day.

"It was a lot of 'do I want to keep this baby, do I want to give this baby a better chance, a better life than what I can provide,'" explained Jenna.

Tears of confusion began mixing with tears of joy. She decided to keep the baby. Brenda Rain is now pretty much a toddler.

"She's definitely brought a lot of healing," said Jenna.

To hear Jenna's whole story, listen to the podcast at the top of this article.