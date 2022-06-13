A Richland High alumni has become a best-selling author for her memoir, "Vixen." Lindsay Helm says Vixen is her journey converting to the Mormon church at 13 years old, and subsequently leaving it a decade later to find her true self. In Vixen, she shares her thoughts, journal entries and experiences of what it was like to go from being a young, impressionable woman, governed by an organization to liberating herself and living as authentically as possible. It is a story of growth and hope, that anyone, anywhere can live bravely and authentically if only they stop letting fear control their lives.
Helm started writing her book during the pandemic and set a goal for herself to write at least 10,000 words a month. After a year and a half of writing, those 10,000 words a month turned into a fully-fledged book.
Vixen was released in October 2021. Since then, it has hit multiple best seller lists and even snagged the #1 new release for both the hard copy AND the audiobook!
"Vixen is the bravest thing I’ve ever done," says Lindsay Helm, author of Vixen.
On June 26th, Lindsey Helm will be back in the Tri-Cities to do a reading, book signing and meet and greet at Adventure’s Underground in Richland. If you would like to check out Vixen for yourself you can look here.
