Laynie Erickson sits down with Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Lori Mattson to talk about what to expect this year at the Tri-Cities Women in Business Conference

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Women in Business Conference is Eastern Washington's Biggest Career and Professional Development for women.

This year, the conference is September 27 at the Three Rivers Convention Center. The all-day event will have 25 local experts and 12 breakout sessions for people to choose from.

Lori Mattson, the President and CEO of the Tri-City Chamber of Commerce says this event started in 2012.

"It's really just a great opportunity to work on your career, learn new things, meet new people and there will be about a thousand people there," said Mattson.

According to Mattson, tickets sell out fast. You can register for the conference online.