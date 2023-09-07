TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Women in Business Conference is Eastern Washington's Biggest Career and Professional Development for women.
This year, the conference is September 27 at the Three Rivers Convention Center. The all-day event will have 25 local experts and 12 breakout sessions for people to choose from.
Lori Mattson, the President and CEO of the Tri-City Chamber of Commerce says this event started in 2012.
"It's really just a great opportunity to work on your career, learn new things, meet new people and there will be about a thousand people there," said Mattson.
According to Mattson, tickets sell out fast. You can register for the conference online.
