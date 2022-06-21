Tri-Cities Women in Business Conference looking for local speakers

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce is looking for speakers to present at the Tri-Cities Women in Business Conference this September.
The conference is eastern Washington's largest career and professional development event for women. The conference brings together female leaders from all over to share insights, exchange ideas, and empower their careers.
There will be multiple keynote and breakout presentations featuring experts in their fields as well as the ATHENA Awards luncheon, which honors two of the top women leaders in our community.
The Tri-City Regional Chamber is looking for experienced public speakers interested in sharing their expertise, real-world strategies, and knowledge with other professionals.
Topics of interest include:
• Building better relationships, networking, and connecting in a professional environment
• Improving communication
• Work/life balance
• Stress management and/or improving health
• Leadership
• Career development
• Money management
• Leveraging your talent and skills
• Strategic marketing Page | 2
• Technology trends
• Exceptional entrepreneurship
• Mental health
• Other
Applications to speak at the Tri-Cities Women in Business Conference can be found at tricityregionalchamber.com/wib-speakers. The application deadline is Friday, July 15 at 5 pm.
