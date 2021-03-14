Tri-Cities Womxn's March Focuses on Stories of Resilience

PASCO, WA-
Tri-Cities locals, speakers, and performers from all over Washington state came together for the Tri-Cities Womxn's March at Volunteer Park in Pasco Sunday afternoon. This year the theme was centered around resilience.
Amber Rodriguez, Head of the Steering Committee for the Tri-Cities Womxns March, shared her story and was moved by those of others. She says this is the 5th Womxn's March event they've held in the Tri-Cities.
"Our stories of resiliency are really our stories that heal us, encourage us, empower us," said Rodriguez. "Sometimes when you hear that somebody else overcame something--as some of the speakers spoke on today--it inspires you and creates a ripple effect, to inspire people to do something and say, 'You know what, maybe I can."
Rodriguez says she's thankful for the community's support from speakers and businesses that were part of the event.
There were several speakers from Washington state and the Tri-Cities, as well as representatives from local organizations.