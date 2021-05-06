Tri-City Americans expand their indoor-capacity and offer "Vaccinated Sections"

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-City Americans are now offering additional seating at games for vaccinated fans.
The Americans have opened five sections of seating for the Friday, May 7th game against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Vaccinated people may purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster. These seats are available exclusively for fans that have received their full COVID-19 vaccination.
The vaccinated exclusive section ticket-holders will enter the Toyota Center through the Main 2 entrance and must show proof of vaccination. There will not be refunds or exchanges if you cannot show proof of vaccination.
A face covering must be worn at all times except while actively eating or drinking for all seats in the arena. Children ages 2-15 may sit in the vaccinated section, but only with proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72-hours of the game.
