Lukas Dragicevic
TC Americans via facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn.- The Seattle Kraken has selected Lukas Dragicevic 57th overall during the second round of the NHL draft.

During the 2022-2023 season, Dragicevic led the Tri-City Americans with 75 points (15 goals, 60 assists) in 68 games. 

Among defenders in the Western Hockey League, Dragicevic ranked fourth league-wide. He represented Canada internationally where the defender recorded four points in seven games at the U-18 World Junior Championships, and helped Canada take the bronze medal home. 

Dragicevic is the 67th player in Americans franchise history to be drafted into the NHL, according to the Americans.