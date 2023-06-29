NASHVILLE, Tenn.- The Seattle Kraken has selected Lukas Dragicevic 57th overall during the second round of the NHL draft.
During the 2022-2023 season, Dragicevic led the Tri-City Americans with 75 points (15 goals, 60 assists) in 68 games.
Among defenders in the Western Hockey League, Dragicevic ranked fourth league-wide. He represented Canada internationally where the defender recorded four points in seven games at the U-18 World Junior Championships, and helped Canada take the bronze medal home.
Dragicevic is the 67th player in Americans franchise history to be drafted into the NHL, according to the Americans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.