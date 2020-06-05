KENNEWICK, WA - Two black Tri-City American players, Tyson Greenway and Jadon Joseph participated in a Black Lives Matter twitter video put out by the Western Hockey League on Wednesday. The video features past and present players within the league talking about their experiences with race and what Black Lives Matter means to them.
"Honestly it was so they could see how this really does affect us emotionally and mentally one of the things we kind of talked about is all we really want to be is looked at and equal," said Jadon Joseph who played with the Americans this past season. "It's 2020 and we are still talking about this it's not right it's heart breaking."
The video has also spark discussions amongst their peers. Players across the league and in the Americans locker room have reached out to both Joseph and Greenway to give them support.
"My teammates have reached out it's pretty cool to have my team behind me that's awesome as well as the whole league it's pretty good to have the support and love from people I know and people that don't even know me, " said Greenway.
It's with that support that players such as Greenway and Joseph can make a stand. A stand that they hope is apart of history that can one day make a change.
"I want to be able to tell my future kids that I was apart of it I didn't stand down I didn't shy away I was able to speak up and use my voice," said Greenway.