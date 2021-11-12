Tri-City Animal Shelter Under Investigation by Pasco police

PASCO, WA - On Thursday, around at 9:15 am, the Pasco Police Department served a search warrant at the Tri-City Animal Shelter.
During the search, out of around 260 animals on-site, four dogs and 30 cats were seized and was taken to immediate veterinary care.
Pasco Police put a portion of the shelter complex under the supervision and responsibility of the Benton-Franklin Humane Society.
Immediately after police clearance, volunteers and staff from the BFHS began facility cleaning and assuming care of the remaining animals.
City of Pasco Administrative staff terminated the operating contract with the director and manager of Neo's Nation Animal Foundation and personally served the notice the day of the search.
Operations and management of the shelter were immediately transitioned to the humane society.
Current staff for animal control, shelter care, and volunteer animal care were placed under the supervision of humane society to ensure that service to the community and the animals would not be significantly interrupted.
Benton-Franklin Humane Society will determine long-term employment for shelter staff based upon their organizational mission and need for the facility's continued operation.
Pasco Police Department said before the search began, an investigation was taken place after City staff received information regarding shelter conditions and organizational operations with Neo's Nation.
On October 26, city staff conducted an unannounced inspection of the shelter facility based on that information received.
Pasco City staff is not trained or certified in veterinary care or shelter management, so credentialed professionals accompanied law enforcement on the search warrant.