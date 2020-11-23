Tri-City Bible Bookstore closing in December

RICHLAND, WA - A local favorite, the Tri-City Bible Bookstore, announced Monday that they will be closing their doors December 23, 2020.
The shop said in a statement to NBC Right Now,
"After much prayer, consideration and looking at all our options we are sad to announce that our store will be closing December 23, 2020. Covid-19 restrictions and the sale of the building have forced this decision to close. Our hearts are breaking but we are still here to serve you Monday through Saturday 10-5 until then.
Thank you for your love and support over the years."