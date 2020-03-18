KENNEWICK, WA- It has been two days since Gov. Jay Inslee issued a temporary shutdown on bars restaurants and entertainment centers across the state of Washington.

Many businesses have been trying to figure out what life will be like during this shutdown. One business, Natural Selection CrossFit, a gym in Kennewick can no longer have it's members workout in the gym. So gym owner Leo Barillas is spending his time making YouTube instructional videos so his members can still get the workout they need and guidance that they paid for.

"We are also going to be videoing our workouts and demos for them," said Barillas. "So they can have the same familiar face, the same coaches showing them the movements in what we expect out of the workouts."

Across town in the Southridge area, a new bar is also adjusting to the temporary shutdown. Koko's Bartinin a new bar that opened during last year's snow storm was just starting to get comfortable and making itself known to clients until the shutdown happened.

"It's been getting better slowly but surely we have been getting our name out there and growing and all of this hit us and it's put us at a halt," said Kendra Ellig who is the bar manager.

Unlike some bars who serve food as well, Koko's can't particpate in the take out only process. That is beacause their menu is meant to be served dine in style.

"Unfortunately our food isn't takeout style we would love to do some sort of reduced menu to do takeout food but we don't have any plans set in stone to do that," said Ellig.

Both business are optimistic that this ban will be temporarily and that no matter what happens they will be there for their customers when it is all over.