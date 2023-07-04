KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District #1 invited the public to join a group of firefighters for the 2023 Tri-City Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ride.
According to a Facebook post, a group of firefighters from BCFD1 has visited Paul Bjorklund's grave every year on the anniversary of his death, July 4.
More fallen heroes were added to the list, so the name of the ride was changed in memorial of all Tri-City firefighters who lost their lives in service.
The event was hosted at Kennewick Fire Department Station #61 at 7:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.