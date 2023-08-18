KENNEWICK, Wash.-The Tri-City Herald will switch to twice weekly print editions beginning October 23.
The Herald announced the cutback in print editions as part of its planned transition to a fully digital 24/7 news product, with the continued publication of eEditions seven days a week according to the paper.
Print editions of the Tri-City Herald will be published on Wednesdays and Sundays and newspaper subscribers will still receive the paper with their mail.
