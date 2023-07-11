TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The local housing market remains competitive with an average sold price of $459,900 in June.
The Tri-City Association of Realtors has released its housing numbers for June 2023 for the area, including Richland, West Richland, Pasco, Kennewick, Basin City, Benton City, Burbank, Connell, Eltopia, Finley, Kahlotus, Kiona, Mesa, Paterson, Plymouth and Wallula.
According to the TCAR, 619 homes were listed in the area in June and 329 of them sold after spending an average of just 37 days on the market.
