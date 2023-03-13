KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Frank Murillo immigrated to the United States when he was just 9 years-old. Growing up moving around the area for different harvests throughout the year. He realized how much children, specifically those from migrant families have to deal with. He wanted to find a way to help his community but wasn't sure how.
An idea popped into Murillo's head after attending service at Hillspring Church in Richland where he listened to a sermon on giving back by speaker and author Reggie McNeal.
"I got a call from my daughter in law and she was telling me how this property was up for sale in Kennewick and it was like everything was falling into place. God knew that this is what I was meant to do," said Frank Murillo, General Manager for Lithia Motors Inc.
Murillo then went to leaders at the church with his idea for a gathering place in downtown Kennewick for migrant and low-income families.
"One of the neatest things for me is to see someone like Frank, be able to take his experiences as a kid and be able to work on a level and understand the community around us in a way that I wouldn't. Its just a joy for me to be able to see him answering this call," said Bryan White, Lead Pastor at Hillspring Church.
Murillo and the church's goal is to have a space where they can host different programs throughout the year to help families in the area. Whether that be after school help with homework or having a karate class for the kids to take.
"Our biggest hope is to have a place with a sense of community," said Bryan White, Lead Pastor at Hillspring Church.
The project is set up in 2 different phases. Phase 1 will be the front of the building which is 2500 square feet, they hope to have it open by June of this year. The second half of the building is more like a warehouse at this moment. White tells NonStop Local that they are working with the city to get estimates and quotes for zoning and permits. They hope to have the 3500 back-half of the building open by Fall of 2023.
"It is the most amazing feeling to have the ability to give back and teach kids how to work and how to give back to society. If we can make a difference in one kids life then I'm extremely happy with that," said Frank Murillo, General Manager for Lithia Motors Inc.
The building will be located at 15 E 1st Ave, Kennewick WA 99336. If you would like to volunteer your time or donate money for the project. All questions and donations go through Hillspring Church located at 1153 Gage Blvd, Richland WA 99352.
If you have any ideas about things they can do at the community center you can complete this survey.
