RICHLAND, Wash. - The Tri-City RC Modelers started a three-day event with Radio Control aircraft pilots from all over the Pacific Northwest earlier today.

Pilots young and old brought model helicopter aircraft to fly around the skies near Horn Rapids to encourage those who are thinking about making a commitment to these models.

The event is open to the public and are encouraged to come by and watch the pilots in action.

Rob Skiba has been building and flying model helicopters for over 20 years and says this hobby isn't just for experienced club members, but for anyone who wants to try their hands at flying.

"We'll take anybody that's got any kind of interest in RC," Skiba said. "Somebody that's never flown, we'll do learn to fly days out here during the year. There's normally two during the year."

Mike Spinner is one of the pilots who showed up this year.

According to Spinner he's been building and flying model helicopters since 1995 and said this hobby takes dedication.

"Just like any other hobby, if you want to restore an old car you've got to have the passion," said Spinner.

Spinner said he's been working on one particular model helicopter for over 11 years and he himself isn't sure when he'll be done with it.

"It had been a very long process," he said. "I have very big plans for this helicopter, it's going to take me a while."

One of the models Spinner flies is a Lama helicopter and it's a turbine helicopter that runs on Jet A fuel.

Spinner demonstrated how firefighting helicopters use a bucket to pick up water and drop it on the fire.

The model holds over 3 liters of fuel and weighs around 40 pounds.

Skiba says technology and RC helicopters are always changing.

He said this hobby is a lifelong learning experience.

"To see somebody come out with a new model, put it up, fly it for the first time, they're ecstatic," said Skiba. "Then watch them through their learning process and learn to fly and then watch them aspire to what the next model is, you know something like a turban helicopter."

According to Skiba, on September 16, 2023, drones over 250 grams operated anywhere in the U.S. must have a remote transponder on board unless they are being operated in a FAA Recognized Identification Area. The TCRCM airfield is one of those locations.

Skiba says if you don't have a transponder you will face a heavy fine.

To sign-up for a membership just head to tcrcm.com