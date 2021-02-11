RICHLAND, WA - Not all heroes wear capes, some come in fur and wag their tail.
Kelsey Crawford has been trying to get a service animal to help with her Ehlers Danlos Syndrome.
She finally found one but also found the price tag for training is steep.
“The price for the training we need is 25,000 dollars,” explained Crawford.
Usually there is some kind of financial assistance you can apply for, but it is mostly reserved for children and veterans.
What Kelsey has is also considered an invisible disability.
“What I mean by invisible is that you cant see the physical symptoms of my disability,” said Crawford.
We might not be able to see them but she can definitely feel them.
Getting her dog the proper training she needs could help Kelsey’s Quality of life and pain management.
In order to raise money and raise awareness to invisible disabilities you can visit this website. Join Me? #EDS-Service Animal | Bonfire