Tri-City Regional Camber of Commerce ask Inslee to delay the Long-Term Care Act

TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-Cities Regional Camber of Commerce wrote a letter to Governor Jay Inslee requesting an implementation delay of the Long-Term Care Act tax.

On April 12, 2019, the WA State House passed House Bill 1087 after a study proving that long-term care coverage is not covered by Medicare or other health insurance; the majority of seniors age 65 and over will need long-term care services, and the fact that paying out-of-pocket is expensive.

Full Letter from the Tri-Cities Regional Camber of Commerce