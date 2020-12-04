Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce sends letter to Inslee advocating for gyms, restaurants

KENNEWICK, WA – The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday, December 3, urging him to immediately lift the temporary closures of restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and fitness centers.
“With few exceptions, businesses in the food, entertainment and fitness industries observe and enforce safety guidelines for air quality, capacity limitations, cleaning, social distance, face coverings, and contact tracing,” the letter reads. “Businesses in these industries are following the same stringent guidelines as other businesses that are currently permitted to be open – such as retail business, personal service providers, and financial institutions.”
The letter also notes the lack of data specific to restaurants, bars, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and fitness centers that indicates those businesses are at greater risk for spreading COVID-19 than other businesses.