Tri-City Union Gospel Mission hosting Thanksgiving Dinner

PASCO, WA - The Tri-City Union Gospel Mission is helping those less fortunate enjoy their thanksgiving.

They have been providing meals for at least 200 people for more than 60 years, and this Thursday November 28th is no different. The meals are completely free and they will even have the NFL football games on the televisions. The staff wants people to come and spend the holiday in a home setting if they are not able to have one.

They will have breakfast lunch and dinner. The dinner runs from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the dining room. Their purpose is to give back to those who need it most.

Chariss Warner, Ministries Director, said she understands the struggle and wants to help out. "I, myself was homeless from 14 to 16 years old," said Warner who has been working at the establishment for more than a decade. "It kind of reminds me of where I came from. None of us are too far out of reach to where we have to share a meal with others."

The Tri-City Union Gospel Mission runs on donations. Every single item they make and serve, has been donated by the community. Warner knows how valuable the donations are and is grateful for the Tri-Cities. "Thank you to everybody that has made it possible every day of the year to do this. I am speaking for those who are impacted by these donations," said Warner. "They are so very grateful to have a warm, safe, sober place to be not only throughout the holidays but every day of the year."

If you want to help, you can drop off your donations at their location on 221 South 4th Avenue in Pasco.