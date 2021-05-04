TRI-CITIES, WA. – The Tri-City Water Follies Association has announced that the 2021 HAPO Over-the-River Air Show and Columbia Cup is canceled.
“Due to the recently issued Washington State Guidelines for Special Events, the size and scope of Boat Race weekend is not allowed” Hector Cruz, President of the Tri-City Water Follies regrettably announced.
“The Tri-City Water Follies Board of Directors partnered and worked very hard with the City of Kennewick, City of Pasco and Visit Tri-Cities to communicate with the Governor’s office to amend the guidelines.” Kathy Powell, Event Director sadly explained. “We gave it our best shot, to no avail”.
Kennewick’s City Manager, Marie Mosley, acknowledged the efforts of Water Follies Association volunteers. “We’re disappointed for our citizens that look forward to the annual races and airshow, Mosley said. “The iconic Water Follies event is a showcase attraction for our community, and its positive impact on tourism will be missed.”
Approximately 1200 volunteers work throughout the year to plan and organize the event for 65,000 spectators. The Tri-Cities is recognized throughout the circuit as a top venue for the sport and consistently receives recognition as the best racecourse for fans and race teams.
The event generates over 3 million dollars in economic impact for local businesses. Profits from the Tri-City Water Follies have recently been invested in funding improvements to the Columbia Park band shell, rebuild of the Playground of Dreams and an upgrade to the sound system in the park.
Details of the Washington State guidelines can be found at COVID19 Fairs and Special Events Guidance.pdf (wa.gov)