KENNEWICK, WA- The Tri-City Water Follies boat races postponed until further notice Monday evening.
The event was scheduled for July 24th through the 26th.
The Water Follies Board of Directors decided in a meeting Monday that the 55th Annual event will not be able to continue the races in the current state of COVID-19 policies and guidelines.
“This decision was not made lightly and was reached after much discussion and consultation with local leaders. With the available Safe Start Washington information, the board members voted to postpone,” says Kathy Powell, Event Director.
Board directors did state they are looking for a race possibly later in the year.
The Tri-City Water Follies office will be contacting guests to arrange for refunds and answer questions.
For more information about the Water Follies go to their website.