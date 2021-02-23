KENNEWICK, WA - A new thrift store is coming into the Tri-Cities area focused on giving back to the local community and the veterans who live here.
Veterans Warehouse Thrift store will open its doors April 1 taking over the old Sport's Authority building on Columbia Center Boulevard. It's the second location for the nonprofit store focused on helping veterans and the homeless.
Thelbert “Thadd” Lawson Jr. owner of the store, is an Army veteran who years struggled for years trying to find help and resources coming back from duty.
"I got home from the Gulf War in 1991... 90 days later I was known as a 50 percenter. I fell through the cracks. A Grand Canyon-sized crack," Lawson said.
He's now making his mission to help others in Central and Eastern Washington through the nonprofit store. With a location in Wenatchee, Lawson wanted to expand and felt Tri-Cities was the right fit for his cause.
"There are a large number of veterans here... a large number of homeless it's basically the sunbelt of Washington and if your homeless that's where you go.. you go to where its the easiest to live," Lawson said.
Similar to the Wenatchee location, Veterans Warehouse in Kennewick will sell clothing, electronics, furniture, videos, sporting goods, and more. Lawson said 90% of the proceeds will go directly to those who need it most with the rest going to operating costs.
"The clothes you see on the rack are the same clothes that our customers will be shopping for these are the same clothes that our clients will be getting," Lawson said.
After purchase, the store will give the money back to local veterans and the homeless. By providing them with clothes, furniture, food and connecting them to programs that can help.
The thrift store will function as a warehouse of all goods collected for programs such as Veterans Stand Down, Humanitarian Aid and be a storefront for all other items donated to Operation Veterans Assistance & Humanitarian Aid (OVAHA).
For Lawson, he said it is about helping as many people as he can.
"We don't want to leave anyone behind. That's our military behavior you bring everybody up, you train them, you act as part of a team and you never leave anyone behind and that's our mission," Dawson said.
The store is currently accepting donations at their Kennewick location at 908 North Colorado street. Once opened the store will be open 7 days a week.
For more information on Veterans Warehouse visit their Facebook page.